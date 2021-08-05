Concert of Colors is back! Here are the details

A Detroit cultural concert tradition is back with live music. For nearly 30 years, the Concert of Colors has drawn thousands of people to Detroit with its lineup of world-famous musical acts. Last year, due to the pandemic, it was completely virtual, but this time around the 29th Annual Concert of Colors is a week-long blend of live, broadcast, and streamed events. Best of all, it’s free!

The event, which runs August 2-9, will be headlined by the Don Was Detroit All Star Revue: Tribute to George Clinton.

Live in the D Host, Jason Carr, talked with Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Metro Detroit native, Don Was to discuss the event, which is billed as the largest free world music and diversity festival in the Midwest.

The event lasts for 8 days and will have live performances at various venues across Detroit. The music will range from jazz to techno, and everything in between. Streamed and broadcast events will include performances by people from all over the world including Japan, Haiti, Algeria, Morocco, and more. By streaming some events from these artists’ home countries, it will expand the audience as people from all over the world can tune in for free.

You can watch concerts on Detroit Public Television, WDET, and you can stream online here.

To hear the full interview, watch the video above.