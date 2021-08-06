Does ‘The Suicide Squad’ live up to the hype?

“The Suicide Squad” is packing a punch as it hits theaters.

The R-rated movie brought in $4.1 million during its opening night at the box office Thursday. “The Suicide Squad” is playing in theaters and on HBO Max.

The film is about a group of villains who are recruited by the government to join a special task force. It features a star studded cast, including big names like Jon Cena who plays Peacemaker. Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, while Viola Davis plays Amanda Waller. The Warner Bros. film is directed by Jason Gunn.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell gave the film 4+ reels out of 5. He called the movie a “fun experience.”

Watch the video to hear Greg’s complete review of the new movie, plus he weighs in on a new streaming series. Be sure to check out Greg’s interview with Joseph Gordon-Levitt who is the creator, writer, director, and star of “Mr. Corman.”