This hometown actor is ready to “Crews” into the final season of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Terry Crews and Melissa Fumero star in the final season of the hit show

Tags: Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Brooklyn 99, TV, Comedy, Final season
“Nine-Nine!!”

After almost a decade on-air, and two different networks, the hit sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine will kick off its final season this week. Our favorite characters Jake, Rosa, Terry, Amy, and Captain Ray will serve and protect for the last time in the most hilarious way they know how, and you can expect some kind-hearted moments as well. Stars Melissa Fumero and Flint native Terry Crews spoke to Tati Amare about the final season of the show, and answered some quick questions about their co-stars.

Crews said the show, and its cast, hold a special place in his heart. He said with the show’s more than 150 episode run, the cast has become like family to him. He said he is extremely proud of the show’s run, and still can’t believe the show is ending.

Fumero, who places Sergeant Amy Santiago, said fans should expect the cast to get into funny situations, but also to make heartfelt revelations. She said there will be some surprises and twists this season, but still the hilarious show that people have loved for 9 years.

Watch the video above to hear Terry and Melissa answer some rapid fire questions about the show and their cast.

