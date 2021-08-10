Here’s how to celebrate International Left Handers Day!

It’s Take-Out Tuesday and it’s also International Left Handers Day coming up on Friday! There’s one restaurant in Metro Detroit that’s all about left-handers and cheesesteaks.

Sam Berry the owner of Lefty’s Cheesesteaks showed Live In The D viewers a fun way to celebrate those who are left-handed!

Berry explained that Lefty’s Cheesesteaks was founded 11 years ago and he named it Lefty’s since he is left-handed and celebrates other leftys.

The restaurants celebrate left-handers every day and you can see it on their walls. When you look around the restaurant you’ll find fun pictures of left-handers, from babies to athletes, that show display the struggle of being left-handed while emphasizing how creative leftys can be!

On International Left Handers day you can get your sub sandwich half-off! Watch the video to learn more about lefty’s.