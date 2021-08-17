Check out these fun after-school programs your kids will love

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Back-to-school time has been a recurring topic as of late, and around this time of year, it seems parents also will be looking for cool programs for their kids to experience after school.

One place that offers tons of fun activities for kids to choose from, with more than 40 locations, is the YMCA of Metro Detroit.

If your little one has lots of energy, you should check out either Girls on the Run or the boy’s program called Strides, said Kelly Plocharczyk and Ariel Wilkerson, from the YMCA. They spoke with host Tati Amare about these two signature programs.

They’re intended for kids in the third through eighth grades.

Children will experience interactive lessons and running games. The goal is to build social, emotional and physical skills, while also encouraging healthy habits for life.

At the end of every season, they have a celebratory 5K, which gives kids a tangible sense of accomplishment. The program is run by volunteers, and the safety of the kids and the coaches is the YMCA’s top priority. They have also modified their class structure to allow for social distancing.

If you want to join in on the fun, the YMCA is currently hiring people for full-time and part-time positions, as well as accepting volunteers to help run some programs.

Individuals ages 16 years and older can learn more about joining the team at the Y’s hiring parties, happening Tuesday and Wednesday. Benefits include complimentary memberships, discounted childcare, as well as a retirement package.

For more information on the YMCA, its programs, locations and job opportunities, click or tap here.