Truth Be Told returns for a second season

Fans of the Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told have a lot to look forward to when it returns for its second season. That’s according to two of the co-stars, Mekhi Phifer and Ron Cephas Jones, who say viewers can expect the same caliber of talent and quality writing. They talked with Tati Amare about what’s ahead.

Phifer says the return season is a chance to dig into the story and get to know the character portrayed by Phifer and Cephas Jones and the stars like Octavia Spencer, Kate Hudson, and more.

Tati also spoke with Phifer about the 20th-anniversary of 8 Mile and he reminisced about playing Eminem’s (aka B-Rabbit) friend David ‘Future’ Porter, and talked about how he almost didn’t do the film until going to Detroit to meet Slim Shady and director Curtis Hanson.

Watch the video above for a full interview.