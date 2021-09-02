Ready for Arts, Beats and Eats? It’s kicking off Friday -- here’s what you can expect.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Right now, the finishing touches are being done in Royal Oak for the Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats festival, which kicks off Friday morning.

If you’ve been before, you can probably understand why the event was recently named Best September event in Michigan by “Travel Pulse.”

know how much fun this event can be. Here’s what you can expect:

The arts

Festival goers can expect to see more 120 artists selling their creations this weekend. They will be selling ceramic, jewelry, woodwork, clothing, mixed media and more. This is a great way to support artists who haven’t been able to sell their work since the beginning of the pandemic.

The beats

When it comes to the beats, it will be a jamming good time, with a variety of artists for every music taste. Arnetta Johnson will open the festival, and Bobby Brown will close out it out for a good time.

The eats

When it comes to eating, there are so many different restaurants to try in Royal Oak. Whether you’re looking for some favorites like macaroni and cheese, or something unique like a scotch bean pudding, you will find it at the Arts, Beats, and Eats festival. It’s worth mentioning that how you access your food this year will look a little different. It’s bye-bye food tickets and hello virtual sales. Patrons will now use their credit or debit cards to pay for food and fun.

