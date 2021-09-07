Adopt your new best friend at this cool weekend event

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

There’s a special event this Sunday where you could meet your new furry best friend.

Mike Morse and Matt Pepper, with Michigan Humane, talked about the huge event that will bring humans and friendly animals together.

Pepper said he and Morse wanted to help people feel better when going through such a rough time during the pandemic, so they developed the “Meet Your Best Friend at the Firm” event.

Attendees should bring their IDs and their family members.

Morse said the event used to be held at the Detroit Zoo, but now, he has made space for it at the Mike Morse Law Firm, where you can look forward to seeing more than 100 animals up for adoption, along with lots of swag for your new pet.

The “Meet Your Best Friend at the Firm” event takes place Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the law firm’s parking lot.

Pepper also introduced a new pet, Da Vinci. This cat has an incredible personality and is looking for his new home.