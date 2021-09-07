Here’s where to get a taste of the Caribbean Islands in the D

As we wind down into our fall schedules, wouldn’t it be nice to take one more vacation? Maybe to the Caribbean?

Today’s Takeout Tuesday will transport your taste buds there while your body is in the heart of the MotorCity.

Joel Topey, the owner of Topey’s kitchen, and Sous Chef Radcliffe McKenzie talked about how you can get a taste of the Caribbean in the D.

Topey kitchen offers the taste of Caribbean and American flavored dishes. All food is made fresh as well as their homemade desserts. Topey’s Kitchen has jerk chicken, fried plantain, chicken, and shrimp pasta, Jamaican beef patties, red snapper, as well as smoked jerk barbeque ribs and more.

Topey came to American to help friends with their restaurant and stayed because he fell in love with the city.

