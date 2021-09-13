Local artist uses his paintings to help restaurants rebound

A local artist who has created paintings for celebrities like Lady Gaga and Jay Leno is now using his talents to support struggling restaurants in the Detroit area.

Tony Roko is the artist behind the Restaurant Relief Fund, which aims to sell artwork to help the hospitality industry overcome the financial challenges of the pandemic.

Roko was inspired to create a series of restaurant and bar themed paintings that are on display at various restaurants in the Detroit area. The displays also feature QR codes that take you to Roko’s online store where you can purchase a 16″ x 20″ print of the artwork. A portion of the sales from Roko’s art featured in this project goes directly to the business where the artwork is displayed. The remaining funds raised will be used by Tony Roko’s Art Foundation for its youth arts programming.

Detroit restaurants participating in the Restaurant Relief Fund include Grey Ghost, Apparatus Room, Karl’s, SheWolf, The Detroit Club, Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails, Lost River Tiki, and Willis Show Bar. The Bacco Ristorante in Birmingham, The Meeting House in Rochester, and Casa Pernoi in Birmingham are also part of the project. In addition, Roko’s Restaurant Relief project has expanded to the west side of our state.

