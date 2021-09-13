There’s a lot of action on the big screen

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined us on Live In The D to talk about two new movies and a popular series coming back to Netflix.

First up on Reel Talk was a Netflix movie called Kate, starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau. Russel was able to talk with both actresses about the film.

Winstead, who plays Kate, says filming this movie was an opportunity to go so much further than she’s ever gone in so many ways, especially in terms of the action. She also says the film includes themes about stopping patterns of abuse, legacy and what we want to change for the future generations. Russell gave Kate three out of five.

Next, Oscar Isaac and Tiffany Haddish are teaming up for a crime drama in the movie, The Card Counter. This movie is based on a guy who is put into prison for something he did not do and once he’s free he figures the best way to get back at the people who wronged him is to play them in poker.

Finally, Russel was able to chat with some cast members from the new season of the Netflix series The Circle. In this strategic competition series, the players all live in the same apartment complex, but are not allowed to see each other. The players can choose whether they want to be themselves or other people. Ruksana Carroll, a player on the show, says you really don’t know who you are talking to and that she made all of her decisions off of vibes. Russell says this a fun series and great if you love reality TV.

To see Russell’s full reviews and interviews with the cast, watch the video above.