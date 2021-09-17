Here’s what to watch and stream over the weekend

Clint Eastwood, Jessica Chastain, and Alicia Vikander are hitting the big screens this weekend with new films.

Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to talk about the movies Cry Macho, Blue Bayou, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and Netflix series Chicago Party Aunt.

Eastwood stars in the film Cry Macho, which is a story about a guy who at one time was a rodeo star and became a washed-up horse breeder. The film takes place in 1979, where a guy he used to work for asks Eastwood’s character to get his son who is living with his mom in Mexico. This film is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

Alcia Vikander and Justin Chon were able to talk to Russell about the seriousness of the film Blue Bayou. Russell says the film is about a guy who was adopted by an American family at three-years-old from Korea who suddenly faces deportation. Vikander, who plays Kathy LeBlanc, says thousands of adopted children end up in this situation in many countries and not just in America. Chon, who plays Antonio LeBlanc, says this film was especially important to him and his heart went out to the adoptees who were going though similar situations. He also says this is an important issue to bring to the masses. Greg gave this film four out of five reels.

Jessica Chastain stars in “the Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Russell says Chastain’s performance is excellent because she put herself into it with all the prosthetics and other things that she had to wear to look like Tammy Faye.

Finally, Russell was able to chat with cast members of the new animatEd series on Netflix called Chicago Party Aunt. Russell says Detroiters will get a kick out of this because Detroit people and Chicago people are alike. He says this is a series where you can sit back, laugh, and not have to think.

To see Russell’s full reviews and interviews with cast, watch the video above.