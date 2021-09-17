Send out summer with some fun at this block party on the Detroit River!

This is the last official weekend of summer and there is a great way you can send the season off with a bang along the Detroit riverfront this weekend. The West Riverfront Block Party happens tomorrow in downtown Detroit with music food trucks a zip line and jet skiing performances.

William Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, talked about how you can have some family fun downtown this weekend. Usually, River Days would take place in June but because of COVID restrictions, it’s been postponed for a couple of years. Now all the fun will happen during the block party!

The block party will celebrate the community with food trucks, live music, and lots of entertainment. The music lineup is full of local acts like Loverboy, New World Soul, and Brownstone leading up to the final act by El Debarge

This will be one of the last events to be held in this area before construction begins on the new park there. Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park will have a play park for kids, a lagoon, and a performance hill. The park will be 22-acres and is expected to be completed by 2024.

West Riverfront Block Party takes place Saturday, September 18th from 10am to 11pm. Tickets are $5 per person.

