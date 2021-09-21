Stars of “Chicago” series give a sneak peek at season premieres

The drama in Chicago is making its return to NBC Wednesday nights as Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. roll out new episodes.

Live In The D’s Jason Carr got a chance to talk with some of the stars of the Chicago series ahead of the big premieres.

Actor Steven Weber is joining Chicago Med as a series regular. He’s playing the role of Dr. Dean Archer, the new Interim Chief of the Emergency Department. Weber says his character will hopefully provide good dramatic obstacles for the other characters in the show.

Actor Eamonn Walker will be back in action playing the role of Chief Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire. The season will pick back up with the aftermath of a capsized boat rescue. Walker told Jason Carr that viewers can expect to shed some tears this season.

You might recognize Laroyce Hawkins as the actor who plays Officer Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. The new season will kick off with the search underway for Officer Burgess who was kidnapped. Hawkins says he’s hopeful the team will find her, but he can’t reveal any more than that.

Watch the video above to hear more from the stars about the new seasons, including character crossovers from their respective shows.

The Chicago series will premiere Wednesday, September 22 on Local 4. Chicago Med starts off at 8 p.m., followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. Then you can catch the action on Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m.