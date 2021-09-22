3 keys to successful shopping for flooring

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

As we start the new fall season today, why not consider something new for your home as well, like new flooring?

Live in the D Host Tati Amare spoke with Cathy Buchanan, the Co-Owner of Independent Carpet One Floor & Home about how you can find the best flooring for your home in 3 easy steps.

This may be the first time in a long time that families will gather together during the holidays, and your home may be due from a fresh look. Though it’s only the first day of fall, Buchanan said that this is a great time to shop for new flooring for the holidays. She explained that this is because of product shortages and increased appointments. So the faster you get in the more likely you will have a new carpet for the holidays.

Buchanan said that knowing more about your home and your family’s needs will make it easier to recommend the best flooring for you.

Step 1: Bring in fabric samples

This makes it easier to match your vision of what you want your home to look like with new flooring.

Step 2: Bring in rough estimates of the measurements for the carpet

This will help focus your options based on availability and budget

Step 3: Have clear expectations

No one knows your home like you. So whether there will be kids continuously playing, dogs running around, or high-foot traffic, if you have those answers you will be able to find the best carpet for your family.

Watch the video above for more information.