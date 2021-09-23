3 tips for keeping the air in your home fresh and clean

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We are approaching the time of year when we will be spending more time indoors, and that means you will want to ensure your home is supplying fresh, clean air for you and your family.

Chris Pelino, president of Pure Ducts Air Duct Cleaning, suggested three things:

1. Get your air ducts cleaned. The average family creates 5 pounds of dust per year, and that can get trapped in the air ducts. By removing debris in those ducts, that will get rid of dust, pet dander and other allergens that could be circulating in your home.

2. Change your air filters. This one is a bit tricky because there are a ton of different air filters out there, and they all last for different lengths of time, ranging from 30 days to a full year. Make sure you know how long the filter you have lasts, and replace or clean it when that time is up. Dirty filters can cause your furnace to not work properly, so save yourself an unnecessary service call and replace those filters.

3. Check your dryer vents. It is very important to clean your dryer vents, as they are a common cause of house fires. If you don’t get them cleaned, the lint can create a blockage, which can cause the drying time to be prolonged, so you might end up having to run your dryer two or more times to get the clothes dried. It is recommended to have it cleaned and inspected yearly.

