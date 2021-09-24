As we get fewer hours of sunlight, here’s how to prepare for the winter blues

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

You’ll likely start noticing a decrease in daylight hours, and while it may mean less time outdoors, it can also lead to a challenge when it comes to your mental health.

“Live in the D” host Tati Amare chatted with Dr. Kristyn Gregory from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan about how the change in seasons can affect your well-being.

Gregory said because there is a decrease of sunlight in the fall leading up to the winter, this can cause many people to express the symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder, or S.A.D.

She said S.A.D is a type of depression, so you can easily experience similar symptoms, such as hopelessness, anxiety and loss of energy. You may also notice that you oversleep, your appetite changes resulting in weight gain from craving comfort foods, you avoid people or activities you usually enjoy, or you have a difficult time concentrating.

Gregory said although this usually happens in the fall or winter., S.A.D. can occur in the summer, too.

Regardless of when it happens, it’s important to get some help.

Gregory suggested talking to your doctor if you notice these symptoms. She said there are lots of options that don’t include medical treatment, like keeping your blinds open, trimming trees around your home to introduce more sunlight inside, or purchasing a lightbox that admits the same wavelengths you would get from the sun.

