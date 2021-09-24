New movies are out for the first weekend of fall

If you’re looking for something to do during the first weekend of fall, grabbing some popcorn and watching some new movies might make for the perfect plans.

Movie reviewer Gregg Russell spoke with Live In The D’s Jason Carr about some of the new movie releases.

“Nightbooks” is out on Netflix and was produced by Metro Detroit natives Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert. The Netflix film features actress Krysten Ritter playing the role of a witch who captures a young boy and makes him write scary stories for her. Gregg got the chance to interview Ritter who described the role as a “bucket list” style of character for her.

You can also catch “Dear Evan Hansen” in theaters based on the Tony Award-winning musical. It’s rated PG-13.

Another new release is “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” which focuses on teaching young kids about diversity and embracing other people of different backgrounds. Gregg spoke with actress Vanessa Hudgens who leads the cast. Watch the video above to hear what she has to say about the movie’s message.

