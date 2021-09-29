Inspired by technology? This event will teach, show off innovative ideas and provide job opportunities

Ann Arbor Spark A2 Tech 360 on Live in the D

A tech event that’s full of innovation is coming to Ann Arbor, and it will be accessible to anyone and everyone.

Brad Torreano, creative director of Sageworks, described A2Tech360 as a week-long series of panels and networking events with a tech showcase. It includes a street fair and a film that highlights the technical innovation happening in the Ann Arbor region.

Events at A2Tech360 are tailored to a variety of interests and audiences, including entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, businesses, academic institutions, nonprofits, job seekers and the general public.

There will be 70 companies featuring their latest and greatest software, along with networking and job opportunities.

If you can’t attend the event in person, Sageworks developed an online virtual map. The map will allow you to learn more about each company and its new innovations.

Torreano said even people who are tech-curious will enjoy A2Tech360.

The Sageworks lab will be providing full-body scans which will put you in a virtual museum of attendees or get a statue print-out for yourself.

A2Tech360 will begin Friday and run through Oct. 8.

