Here are the ways the Capuchins serve our community, and how you can help

From dishing up meals for the hungry to helping people with addiction, the Capuchins have been serving our community for more than 125 years.

It follows along with one of the doctrines of Saint Francis of Assisi, the founder of the Franciscan monks. ”[He] Once said ‘We’ve been called to heal wounds, bind broken hearts and to bring home those who have lost their way,’” explained Brother Gary Wegner with the Capuchins.

Wegner said it is the Capuchins’ mission to do just that -- heal all wounds, no matter what those “wounds” are.

One way they help is through the Meldrum Meal Program, which provides breakfast and lunch at their Meldrum site and all three meals at their Connor location.

Jefferson House is another program they run for adult males dealing with addiction, helping them to recover and get back on their feet.

The Rosa Parks Children and Youth Program helps at-risk kids have the resources they need to lead a successful life. They also have the Earthworks Urban Farm where they grow organic food to use in their soup kitchens.

Finally, they have the On the Rise Bakery, where they provide much-needed employment to men who have been incarcerated, or who have overcome addictions.

Running all these programs is not cheap, so they rely on donations to keep these programs running.

Currently, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen is holding a telethon to help a growing need in our community for these life-changing programs. To donate, click or tap here or call 313-579-2102.