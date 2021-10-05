Take your taste buds on a trip with authentic Thai food in the D

Let’s make plans for lunch and dinner today with a common cuisine people typically order for takeout - Thai food.

There’s one restaurant that has been serving up authentic Southeast Asian recipes for more than 15 years in the D.

Ally Lee says she always wanted to share her Southeast Asian culture with the Detroit community and she thought the best way to do that was by opening a restaurant downtown.

Orchid Thai offers lots of dishes like Orange Chicken, Pad Pak Curry, Drunken Noodles and more. Lee highlighted her most-ordered menu items, Pad Thai and pineapple fried rice. She describes the Pad Thai as a sweet dish with a lemon zest finish. The pineapple fried rice is a fun crunchy dish that looks good and tastes great.

Orchid Thai has also done lots of community outreach. During the pandemic they’ve donated food to various frontline workers and organizations such as Beaumont and the Detroit Police and Fire Department.

