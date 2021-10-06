Who knew this about apple cider vinegar?

Jody: Apple Cider Vinegar on Live in the D

We all know it is cider season and aside from that sweet beverage we enjoy with a donut, it may be healthier when it transforms into something else.

Fitness and nutrition expert Jody Trierweiler joined Kim Degiulio to talk about apple cider vinegar and its many claims circling around social media.

Jody says the number one benefit to drinking very small amounts of apple cider vinegar is that it may help burn fat.

If you sip apple cider before you eat a meal Jody says it controls hunger. She says University of Arizona researchers found that people ate 1,900 less calories a week.

Jody says anyone who is looking to control their weight, lose weight, or has acid reflux may benefit from apple cider vinegar. When it comes to side effects Jody says apple cider vinegar helps your body flush out fluids so you might urinate more.

As always, you should check with your doctor before trying a new diet or health regimen.

Check out Jody’s recipes to make your apple cider vinegar taste better:

Apple Cider Vinegar Slim Tea

Brew one apple or pumpkin flavored tea bag according to directions Add 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar (start with less) Stir in 1-3 teaspoons of Michigan cinnamon honey to taste

Apple Cider Vinegar Salad Shooter

Juice 1/2 small lemon Add 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar Add 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil and sea salt to taste Sip on it

Watch the video above to hear Jody talk about the health benefits of apple cider vinegar.