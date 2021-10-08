Here’s where you can find cider and a pumpkin patch in the heart of the city

Cider in the City on Live in the D

You hear things like horse-drawn hayrides, pumpkin patch and cider and you probably aren’t thinking downtown Detroit. Well, there is an exciting month-long tradition returning this weekend with all that and more.

It’s called “Cider in the City” and it’s happening each weekend during October at Beacon Park.

Beacon Park Manager, Christopher Polk, explained how much fall fun you can have at this event.

Cider in the City turns Beacon Park into a fun place for fall activities with the family. Polk says you can expect to drink cider, ride on horse-drawn hayrides, and find the perfect pumpkin for you at the event. Cider in the City occurs every Saturday starting at 1 pm during the month of October .

This is an outdoor event but to remain safe Cider in the City asks all attendees to wear a mask if they feel comfortable and to wear a mask if they are unvaccinated. There are also handwashing stations available around the park.

Cider in the City is a free event, so everyone is invited! There will be various food trucks at Beacon Park every weekend along with the fresh cider and donuts. You can also pre-order your food online before you arrive. Polk said that you can also visit Lumen, a nearby local restaurant, that has just put out their fall menu which includes apple cider slushies as well as an autumn spice Sangria.

Beacon Park is at the corner of Grand River and Cass Avenue.

