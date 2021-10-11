Is it worth it to celebrate Sweetest Day?

This Saturday is Sweetest Day and while some may brush it off as a “Hallmark holiday,” others see it as a time to show appreciation for the one they love. We wanted to see what people really think of the day, so we invited Jasen Magic, a local magician and comedian, and AJ Williams, the Managing Editor for the Michigan Chronicle and the lady behind singleblackchick.com, to see what they had to say.

For Jasen Magic, every day is Sweetest Day. The comedian doesn’t like to joke around when it comes to letting his wife know he loves her, he doesn’t think there needs to be a specific day to celebrate that. This is not the case for Williams, any day you are supposed to celebrate (Valentine’s Day, Sweetest Day, anniversaries) should all be celebrated. It’s a way to show extra love and appreciation on that day.

Next up they discussed whether it is really the thought that counts. Williams was rather torn on this one, saying that the thought definitely counts, you can also give a gift that is very thoughtful as well. Magic agreed, joking that’s why he always gives socks and underwear.

Sweetest Day was originally developed by a candy company and over the years it has morphed into a holiday for people to treat the men in their lives to some romance. Do men appreciate this romantic gesture? Host Jason Carr said he would be appreciative if his wife got him a gift on Sweetest Day, but it isn’t necessary, and he wouldn’t be disappointed if he didn’t get one. According to Magic, he likes that this holiday gives women a taste of what it’s like to be the one planning the romance.

So what do you think? To hear the full discussion, watch the video above.