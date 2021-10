After more than 8,000 votes, we have a winner for our Cider Mill Donut Showdown bracket challenge!

Earlier this month, we launched a bracket challenge to find the best cider mill donuts in Southeast Michigan. We started with 32 cider mills and the final round came down to Yates Cider Mill (Rochester Hills) and Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill (Armada).

In the end, it wasn’t close: Yates Cider Mill won!

Thanks to all who voted and shared the contest with friends and family.