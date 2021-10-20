Feast your eyes on these unique donuts

There has been a lot of chatter on Live In The D about donuts, but have you tried Japanese donuts? There’s a new shop in Troy that has creamy handcrafted drinks and donuts with a twist.

Kao Saetern, franchise owner of Bober Tea & Mochi Dough, joined Jason Carr to talk about his new business.

Saetern says while visiting California with his wife, they fell in love with the amazing taste of the tea and donuts, and from there he knew he needed to bring it back to metro Detroit.

What makes mochi donuts different from traditional donuts is the main ingredient rice flou,r and its unique “pon de ring” shape from a special plunger machine. Saetern says it makes their donuts crispy on the outside, and airy and fluffy on the inside. He says their ingredients are incorporated from Taiwan.

Saetern says Bober Tea offers a full menu of teas and Vietnamese iced coffee. He says their drinks are sourced from high quality tea shops in Taiwan.

Bober Tea & Mochi Dough is located at 856 East Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI 48083.

Watch video above for full interview and more information about Bober Tea & Mochi Dough.