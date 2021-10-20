Want a furry ‘underdog’ to complete your family? Here’s how you can get one

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Adopting a new pet can bring joy into your life, and when that pet is what might be considered an “underdog,” it can bring a lot more meaning and be very rewarding.

Michigan Humane is teaming up with Sabru Loves Pets Month to help you adopt an “underdog.”

This is for dogs and cats who may have been in the shelter for a longer time, have medical conditions, need ongoing behavior support, or are senior pets.

If you adopt one of these underdogs, you will receive 50% off the adoption fees. The event is taking place now through October 24th.

One example is Aslan, is a year-and-a-half old shepherd mix and is looking for a very active home where he can run and play with his toys.

To learn more, watch the video above as Anna Chrisman from Michigan Humane explains how you can adopt these special pets.