Find frights and Halloween fun at this haunted village

This weekend is the perfect time to head to a haunted house for a scary good time. One place in Orion Township has not one, not two, but four haunted attractions you can check out. Plus, they have a special event for the little ones on the weekends.

Canterbury Fright Village has three indoor haunted houses that all have frightening backstories, including a doll company factory tour, and a walk through Phryte Manor Bed & Breakfast. There’s an outdoor haunt through the Phryte Garden called The Field of Screams, and if you want to take a break, there’s the Phryte Club where you can grab a drink and dance.

Every weekend Fright Village hosts a Halloween Stroll for kids, where they can walk through the quaint village, passing hand-carved jack-o-lanterns and dancing skeletons.

To see what it is like to walk through one of the haunted houses, watch the video above.