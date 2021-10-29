Enjoy the best of fall at these fun places

This weekend may be dreary, but it will be perfect for enjoying classic fall weather. Since the mild days won’t last forever, why not go out and enjoy the season before it turns into a winter wonderland?! If you are looking for a fun place to go for a fall adventure, Kila Peeples found three orchards and farms that will be the perfect pick for the family.

First is Plymouth Orchards and Cider Mill. If you are big on eating organic foods, then this is the place for you because they run an organic orchard and farm. They offer a variety of types of organic apples that can be picked right off the trees. Once you have your fill of apples, you can stop by the Red Shed for pies, honey, and of, course cider and donuts.

Next is DeBuck’s Family Farm in Belleville. This place has been a destination for families in the fall for more than 10 years. There you can pick a great big, or small, pumpkin, enjoy three corn mazes, other family activities and delicious food.

Finally there is Erwin’s Orchard in South Lyon, which has been a place for families to enjoy fall for more than 100 years. There are over a dozen types of apples you can get at Erwin’s, some you may not have heard of before, like Mutsu, Northern Spy, and Ginger Gold.

Watch the video above to learn more about these fun fall places!