This (free) family-friendly event will have movies, animals and more, and it’s happening this weekend

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re already thinking about the fun you can plan for the family this weekend, there’s an event that might scratch everyone’s itch.

Wild Weekend, a free event being held at the Michigan Science Center, will be a place where families can enjoy pets, an animal movie marathon and more, and it’s open to all ages.

The Science Center is teaming up with the Detroit Zoological Society and Michigan Humane to bring the community a place to have fun and perhaps even find a furry friend who’s looking for a forever home.

The event, which will run Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a backyard wilderness movie and pop-up exhibits. On Sunday, during the event, guests will have an opportunity to see many of the pets Michigan Human has to offer. Should they find a furry friend they want to add to their family, they will be able to adopt.

While the event is free to anyone, guests will need to register on the Michigan Science Center’s website ahead of time.

Ad

One animal featured this week is Bun Bun Spears, a 2-year-old American rabbit. She would do well with a family that provides her with lots of chew toys and plenty of room to play. Bu Bu also does well with other pets and children.

Watch the video above to learn more.