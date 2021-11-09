This place turns grocery shopping into an adventure

Imagine turning grocery shopping into an adventure that’s fun for the entire family. Rather than just filling up your grocery cart or picking up dinner to go, Alex’s Gourmet Market in Clarkston offers shoppers food and fun all under one roof.

Alex’s Gourmet Market features a variety of food, including sushi, poke bowls, Italian dishes, Middle Eastern food, Asian cuisine, Mexican food, and more. It also has a full-service restaurant and bar, including 101 drinks on tap.

Something else that’s unique about this spot is that it features a variety of entertainment options for visitors. There are four bowling lanes, along with virtual reality games and a golf simulator.

Business owner Nick Nannoshi says the market is named in honor of his younger brother who died in an accident in 2005.

Alex’s Gourmet Market is located at 4707 White Lake Road in Clarkston. It’s open 24 hours a day. Watch the video above to see more of the food and entertainment at Alex’s Gourmet Market.