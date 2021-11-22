Her song is all about women empowerment

She is a Detroit native who is showcasing a Detroit hot spot in her latest music video, and it includes Motown legend and funk brother Dennis Coffey.

Singer Sofi K joined Live In The D host Jason Carr to talk about the inspiration behind her new video.

Sofi says “Coming Back For More” is all about women empowerment in the dating scene. She says she wanted to show that woman can put themselves out there first and to be confident in the way that they are in the dating world.

When working on this project, Sofi says her and her team wanted to showcase the wonderful talent in Detroit and thought it would be best to do so at historical locations. The first half of her music video was shot at Cliff Bell’s and the second half was shot at Pophouse in Detroit, which Sofi says fit the vintage motif that she was going for. She also says working with Dennis Coffey was a pleasure.

The singer says the music video was 100% Michigan sourced and every person, out of the 60 plus, was native of Detroit or the company was based in Detroit.

Watch the video above for the full interview and to watch Sofi K’s music video “Coming Back For More.”