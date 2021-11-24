3 signs indicating your foot pain might be more than typical fatigue

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

We’re all excited about the return of America’s Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner White, Thursday.

If you are planning to be lined up on Woodward or are thinking about hitting the stores for some serious holiday shopping, you may notice a little pain here or there.

It could be more than common sore feet or a twinge in the knee or a hip -- but there may be a solution you can hold in the palm of your hand, said Doug Nadolski, the founder and owner of Fix My Feet Today.

Nadolski joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to talk about the company and what it offers.

Nadolski said Fix My Feet Today has an orthotic arch support option that fits all four arches of your feet; taking away knee pain, hip pain, back pain, plantar fasciitis and heel spurs.

You can go into any of the store’s locations and try them before you buy them, Nadolski said, adding that you can put them on and walk around.

According to Nadolski, there are three signs the pain is more than typical fatigue.

If you get out of bed in the morning and hit the ground and your heel hurts -- you may have plantar fasciitis or heels spurs. If you get out of your car after a long drive or get out of your chair after sitting for a while and your heels hurt, chances are, you have plantar fasciitis. If you start to walk and your knees, hips or back hurt, then chances are, it is your feet.

The insoles come in various shades and sizes that hit all four arches in the foot, including clear insoles for open-toe shoes like sandals, flip flops, heels or flats.

Nadolski said it is important for the insole to hit the four arches in the foot. In the metatarsal, he said, it pushes up strong and takes the weight off the foot up front. The insoles push up and straighten the inner and outer longitudinal arches, stop your foot from pronating or supinating, he said -- and it changes the knees, hips, and the back.

Thousand will be lined up for the America’s Thanksgiving Parade, and Fix My Feet is sponsoring one of the Battle of the Bands, Nadolski said.

Nadolski said Fix My Feet is also teaming up with The Salvation Army this season, from now to January, and some of the proceeds will go to charity.

Watch the video above for the full interview and for more information about Fix My Feet.