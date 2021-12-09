36º

Live In The D

Pictures with reindeer and a cookie crawl are bringing holiday cheer this weekend

Home tours and wagon rides are also what’s happening around the D

Kila Peeples, Multimedia Journalist, Live in the D, Detroit

Tags: What's Happening Around the D, Reindeer Days, Royal Oak Jingle and Light Parade, Boston Edison Holiday Home Tour, Taylor, Downtown Northville, Detroit, Holiday Lights
What’s Happening In The D on Live in the D

There are only two weeks left until Christmas and if you still need a little nudge to get into the holiday spirit, events happening this weekend can help. Kila Peeples shared some of the events going on that will get you so in the holiday mood, you’ll being singing carols for the rest of the week. They are a family friendly events, and one of them you won’t even have to leave home for.

If you like to take in the sparkle of holiday lights, then you will like the 47th Annual Boston Edison Holiday Homes Tour. This is a virtual tour of six historic houses, shot by local filmmaker Desmond Love, which shows off the architecture and holiday decorations of the homes.

Downtown Northville is continuing their celebration of the holidays all weekend with A Holiday to Remember. You can stroll the social district while listening to live music, grab a drink or something to eat at the town square stands, and there are free horse and wagon rides.

If you want to give Rudolph a little pep talk before the big day, you can see him and others at Reindeer Days at Heritage Park Petting Farm in Taylor. Not only will reindeer be there to take pictures with, but also Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch. There will also be other animals to check out at the farm, as well as snacks and crafts.

The Royal Oak Jingle and Light Parade will also be held this weekend where you can enjoy a cookie crawl, winter market, and live entertainment.

To find out dates and times for these events, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

I am one of the Multimedia Journalists for Live in the D on WDIV at 10 a.m. I try out the cool, new fun adventure-y things that are in the D.

email

facebook

instagram