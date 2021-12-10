Oscar winners take on tough situations in movies hitting screens this weekend

Two highly anticipated films will be gracing screens this weekend, both with heartbreaking stories made by Academy Award-winners. Movie reviewer Greg Russell joined Jason Carr to discuss the movies, “The Unforgiveable” and the remake of the classic “West Side Story”.

“The Unforgiveable” stars Oscar-winners Sandra Bullock, Viola Davis, and action star Jon Bernthal. The movie follows a woman who was recently released from prison for the murder of a police officer. Once she steps back into the outside world, she struggles to re-assimilate to her new freedom and the ability to shed the past that is haunting her. Greg said it is a tough movie to watch, one you must be in the mood to see. He gave it three-and-a-half reels out of five.

Another movie being released this weekend is the remake of the musical, “West Side Story”, this time shown through the lens of iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg. This version stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, and Rita Moreno, who starred in the original film made 60 years ago. The Jets and the Sharks will battle again, while two strangers find love. Some people call the original 1961 version the most perfect movie musical ever made. Greg said he plans to watch it with a person who hasn’t seen the original movie, and will share their thoughts on a later Reel Talk.

Ad

To see Greg’s interview with Bullock about “The Unforgiveable” watch the video above.