Bring in the holiday with this “Winter Waltz” song

Live in the D’s Music Monday guest is a three-time Grammy-nominee and an Oscar nominee for his work on the weekend’s song “Earned It”.

Outside of his role producing hit songs, it is his passion for playing the piano that has led to over 500 million streams. This year he has a holiday album out titled “Winter Poems”.

Stephan Moccio has worked with multiple artists includes dua lipa, Celine Dion, and Miley Cyrus. The producer says that he enjoys working with a variety of artists and continues to keep him on his toes and provides lots of learning opportunities. He has now established a solo career that he deemed necessary to find simplicity in his life.

Moccio says he always wanted to write holiday music. His song “winter Waltz” reminds him of the holidays while his children were growing up.

Watch the video to learn more about Stephan Moccio and hear his new song “Winter Waltz”.