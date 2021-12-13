Peppermint? Eggnog? What’s your favorite holiday flavor?

The time for caramel apple or pumpkin spice flavors has passed, now it’s all about the tastes of the holidays. Is your palate a fan of those traditional flavors, or do you pass on it at parties? This week’s What’s The Buzz team, which included Lauren Crocker of The Blaine Fowler Morning Show on 96.3 WDVD, the managing editor of the Michigan Chronicle AJ Williams, and comedian Mike Bonner, shared their holiday food yes and no’s with Kim DeGiulio.

Kim asked the group how they felt about eggnog, and it was a split decision. While Lauren said no to the drink, and to keep it away from her and give her a bottle of champagne instead, AJ said she would take a cup of ‘nog, as long as it was spiked with “holiday spirits”. Mike also said he enjoys some eggnog, but hold the booze.

Fruitcake has a unanimous consensus, no! Mike said he cannot stand the loaf, and doesn’t understand why it is a beloved holiday staple. AJ agreed, saying she doesn’t like the texture of the candied fruit, and the dryness of the cake. Lauren’s never had it before, and said she probably will never try it.

Also, everyone loves peppermint, AJ and Lauren had a date to meet up and grab peppermint lattes because they both love the flavor. Mike said he loves the flavor of peppermint candies and the fact that it keeps his breath fresh.

For more on what the What’s the Buzz crew had to say about holiday flavors, watch the video above!