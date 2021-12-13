Why self care is so important during the holidays

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

While this is such a fun time of year, it can also be stressful.

Because of that, it is so important to take a breather and focus on some important self-care.

Kyle Farr, owner of Detroit Aesthetics Company, joined “Live in the D” host Tati Amare to share some advice on how you can relax and connect with loved ones.

People often forget about self care, said Farr, noting that people think getting self care is as simple as just getting seven or eight hours of sleep at night. He said it is so much more than that, adding that, eating a good diet and good sleep are only meeting the bare minimum of human needs.

Farr said at home, it can be as simple as physically scheduling time for yourself by indulging in some spa activity, meaning anything like taking a bath, reading a book, relaxing or doing a virtual yoga class on a streaming service. He acknowledged that sometimes It might take a lot of effort to block off that time, but it needs to be just as important as a dentist or doctor’s appointment.

Farr said family and gratitude are what keep us grounded, adding that, it’s a good reminder at the end of the day to do a mind dump. You can do this by writing down a list of everything for which you are thankful so that you can reflect on it. He said it re-grounds us every day, especially since it is easy to get tied up in the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

“Self care is not selfish,” Farr said.” It is important to do those things that make you feel good about yourself, especially now during the busy times of the year.”

Detroit Aesthetics Company, a full-service medical spa located in the Old Village in Plymouth, always encourages self care with its patients.

Watch the video above to learn more about ways you can invest in yourself.