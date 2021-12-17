Holiday Music Bracket: What’s the best song? Vote in Round 3, win prizes

Which holiday song is the best of them all?

Our newest bracket challenge -- the Holiday Music Bracket -- seeks to answer the elusive question. With suggestions from our WDIV Insiders, we’ve compiled 32 of the best holiday songs of all time for a winner-takes-all bracket competition.

Now, we had to develop a couple of rules, to even the playing field. First, we’re only allowing one song per artist -- otherwise the bracket would just be Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. Second, we’re only using one version of a song -- so you won’t just see five versions of Let It Snow.

We’re onto Round 3 -- our big Cinderella story is Holly Jolly Christmas, which beat out Mariah Carey in the first round, and knocked out You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch in the second round. But the top vote getter in Round 2 was Bing Crosby’s White Christmas. Just eight songs remain!

Prizes: Just by voting, you’ll be entered to win a $100 gift card to Jax Car Wash (four in each round) and one grand prize of $500! Thanks to our sponsor, FanDuel Sportsbook -- Make your first bet risk free up to $1,000.

Vote in Round 3 of the Holiday Music Bracket

Enjoy our Holiday Music Bracket Spotify playlist: