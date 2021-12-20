Get into the Christmas spirit with this Rockestra

Today on Live In The D, we got into the Christmas spirit with a Music Monday song that is all about Christmas spirits. And we are not talking about the ghosts from a Christmas carol.

Terry Burns of TB and the Detroit Holiday Rockestra joined Live In The D host Tati Amare to talk about their new album, A Holiday Mixer.

Burns said it is a full-length CD with classic songs with a new twist and some original songs. He described the sound of the album as “jazzy” and “rocky,” and said it would be a good addition to anyone’s holiday library.

Burns said there are a lot of notable Detroit musicians that participated in the album, including Mike Skill of the Romantics, Olivia Dear, Takashi Iio, David James, and more.

The Detroit Holiday Rockestra performs live at the Cadieux Café in Detroit on December 22 at 8:30 p.m.

Watch the video above for the full interview and performance from TB and the Detroit Holiday Rockestra.