Check out this new outdoor light show experience

An all-new outdoor spectacle is lighting up the night at a local landmark. This mesmerizing light show is called Starry Lights and it can be experienced on the grounds of the historic estate of Edsel and Eleanor Ford along the shore of Lake St. Clair in Grosse Pointe Shores.

Clare Pfeiffer, Director of Communications and Engagement at the Ford House, chatted with Live In The D host Tati Amare about how Starry Lights is great for families, date nights, or an evening out with friends.

Pfeiffer says the light show is entirely outdoors and self-guided for you to enjoy at your own pace. She says it is on 87 acres of grounds and gardens with a three-quarter mile walking path along the lake, adding that it is immersive and interactive with video and projections that bring the estate to life. Refreshments for both children and adults are also available.

Pfeiffer also says the estate is open during the day for winter walks and tours.

Ad

The Starry Lights experience is located at 1100 Lake Shore Rd, Grosse Pointe Shores, MI 48236.

Watch the video above for the full interview and more information about the Starry Experience.