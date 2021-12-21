Going to a holiday party? Here’s how you can brush up on your party etiquette

It’s time to head to work holiday parties and get togethers with friends and family. Since it may have been a while since you’ve been to one of these events, it might be a good time to freshen up on party manners. Kila Peeples spoke to Danielle Kovachevich, owner of Detroit Academy of Etiquette, to get a mini-course on some things to keep in mind when attending a holiday party.

Danielle said both the hosts and guests have certain protocols to follow, especially when it’s a formal or informal event. Arrival times, whether a plus-one or date is allowed, and hosts gifts were some of the topics Danielle covered. Also, she talked about the host knowing if there are food requirements that need to be addressed, and when guests should depart a party. She said it’s great when we can get together for the holidays, especially after a trying few months, but it’s an even better time when everyone showcases their good manners.

