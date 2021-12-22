This Christmas extravaganza has all the dazzling lights, Santa meetings and holiday treats you could ever want

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Christmas is nearly here, and there are still events happening that will feed into your holiday spirit.

Hollydazzle: A Renaissance Christmas Extravaganza is a magical experience with dazzling lights, holiday treats, Santa Claus and more. It’s all happening on the grounds of the Renaissance Village in Holly.

The music of carolers will fill the air as you walk around and enjoy more than 100,000 lights that decorate the themed village.

Vendors have also set up shop around town so that you can get some last-minute shopping done.

This festive town is a great experience for all ages. Santa will be there, along with his reindeer, and he’ll be happy to pose for a picture at no cost. He will remain socially distant from guests, but close enough to hear what you want for Christmas.

If you crave a holiday snack while out walking, Santa’s sweet shop has rum cakes, roasted almonds, cider, hot chocolate and more. There are also several packaged sweets you can take home, or buy as a gift.

For safety reasons, tickets will be sold for specific times so that event coordinators can ensure proper social distancing is happening.

Hollydazzle: A Renaissance Christmas Extravaganza is open each night from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., now through Dec. 31.

Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $7.95 for children 5 and older. On Thursday, Dec. 23, all kids 12 and under will be invited to attend for free.

To learn more about Hollydazzle: A Renaissance Christmas Extravaganza, and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.