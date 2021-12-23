Make this holiday weekend shine bright at these light displays

One thing that will get almost everyone into the holiday spirit is going out and taking in pretty lights and decorations. While you might just drive around the neighborhood, there are some places in and around Detroit that are worth checking out. Kila Peeples shared a list of stops that will certainly make your holiday nights sparkle.

First up was the Wayne County Light Fest in Hines Park. This has been a destination for families to visit for years. it stretches four miles throughout the park and has more than 50 animated themed light displays that you can enjoy from the comfort of your car.

New this year to the area is Starry Lights at the Ford House in Grosse Pointe Shores. Walk through the beautiful and historic Edsel and Eleanor Ford House Garden, while surrounded by hundreds of dancing lights. Plus, there are interactive displays, animated shows, and even vintage home videos of the Fords.

Ad

Other places you can visit include Swinging Bells at Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit, where you can hop on a bell and start swinging to watch the lights dance and listen to music play.

Or, you can go to Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo. Walk through millions of LED lights, lining the walls, trees, and buildings of the zoo. There are also more than 280 illuminated sculptures to check out while you stroll the zoo.

For more information on these holiday light displays, watch the video above.