Nutritious meals to kick off your new year - minus the cooking

Transitioning to a healthier lifestyle is always at the top of most people’s new year resolutions list but how do you get started?

One way to begin is by changing what you eat, but with a full-time job and a family to take care of cooking may not always be in the plan.

Abbas Zreik, owner of Primeleate, joined host Tati Amare to show off an alternative.

Primealete is an affordable fresh daily meal prep company that is made for normal people who are hoping to balance time, finances, and a healthy lifestyle.

Meals include chicken breasts, salmon, ribeye steak, with grains, and lots of vegetables. Each meal has a list of the nutritional value information on the front of the packaging. Primealete also provides meals for different dietary restrictions and high or low carb diets.

The meal prep company offers lots of different types of meal plans too.

Watch the video to learn more.