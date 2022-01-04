23º

This Michigan State graduate creates music that’s a melting pot of genres

Hear Brandon Rose’s new song “Secluded”

Natalie Henderson, Digital Associate Producer, Live in the D

It’s the first Music Monday of the year and we’re here to celebrate Detroit music to start the week.

This week we’re connecting with a local talent who has been playing music from the young age of five years old and is a recent graduate of Michigan State.

Brandon Rose sings and plays the bass guitar. He describes his songs as a melting pot of R&B, soul, gospel, hip-hop, and jazz. Rose is planning a new album and upcoming performances including his upcoming concert on January 22nd in Ann Arbor at the blue Llama Jazz club.

Watch the video to hear Brandon Rose’s new single “Secluded.”

