Something “beautiful” is at the Fisher Theater this weekend

You know the songs she’s written like “Will You Love Me Tomorrow”, “Up On The Roof”, and “Natural Woman”. You also know the songs she’s recorded like “It’s Too Late”, “You’ve Got A Friend”, and “I Feel The Earth Move”. Now, you can see the story of Carole King brought to life in the show “Beautiful - The Carole King Musical” which takes the stage at the Fisher Theater through Sunday.

Sara Sheperd and James D. Gish, who play Carole King and Gerry Goffin in the show, stopped by Live In The D to share more about the musical.

Sheperd says the story is amazing because so many people don’t know that King is the woman behind so many famous songs. Shepard was a part of the original Broadway cast in 2013 and says even she didn’t know how many amazing songs King had written.

Gish said the show is enjoyable for those who love Carole King and those who just don’t know it yet. The musical follows King’s life from her teenage years and on.

Sheperd says she and the other characters do not try to sound like King but they incorporate her musical phrasing and styling. By bringing her best self to the stage, Sheperd hopes to do Carole King justice.

Watch the video to learn more about “Beautiful” the musical.