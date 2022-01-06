This hidden bar is bringing a big city speakeasy vibe to Plymouth

It’s the start of a new year, so why not check out a new sport for date night?! One place in downtown Plymouth will take you from a quaint town, to the feel of a speakeasy in Los Angeles or New York. Don’t let the name fool you, you won’t be a Scrooge at The Ebenezer.

Located in the former First National Bank of Plymouth, the bar is named after Ebenezer J. Penniman, the bank’s first president in 1871. Now, this Ebenezer serves eye catching cocktails and food, while providing a laid back atmosphere. Lush leather couches and colorful high-backed chairs add to the setting, but it’s the pictures that surround The Ebenezer that takes things to another level. Photos of the owner’s great-grandparents from the 1920s to 1940s adorn the walls, giving it an old-school touch, but also adding an endearing personal flair.

While you can get a traditional cocktail at the bar, there’s also a drink menu which changes seasonally. The head bartender makes many of the mixers and infused liquors in house, and some other drinks, like the Rose Martini, come with a little bit of a show. The small plates menu has light fare, from charcuterie boards to lamb shanks, and there’s even a special locker room that houses high end liquor in what were former bank vaults.

For more on The Ebenezer, watch the video above.