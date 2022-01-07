Ladies who punch are taking over movies screens this weekend

There may not be many new movies coming out this weekend, but the one that is stars an all-female cast, and is action packed. In this week’s Reel Talk, movie reviewer Greg Russell spoke to Jason Carr about the film “The 355″ starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, and Penelope Cruz. Russell also gave his thoughts on a new version of the William Shakespeare classic, “ The Tragedy of MacBeth”.

In “The 355″, an American CIA agent (Chastain) works with other highly skilled female specialists from all around the world to find a computer hard drive that, if in the wrong hands, could lead to deadly consequences. Russell spoke to Chastain and Kruger about the film. Chastain shared how not only did the ladies star in the movie, but they raised the funds and independently produced the film without the backing of a major movie company. Chastain was inspired to make this movie after seeing a lack of female representation in the true action movie genre. Kruger spoke about the intense fights scenes and how it was fun to learn how to choreograph and then execute the moves on film. Russell gave it three-and-a-half reels out of five.

Ad

Next was “The Tragedy of MacBeth” which stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, and was directed by Joel Cohen. Russell said this is a wonderful version of the tale of the power-hungry lord and his ill-fated wife. Russell said Washington puts on an excellent performance, and if you like stage plays, you’ll like this. He gave it four-and-a-half reels out of five.

To hear which movies Greg is looking forward to seeing this year, watch the video above.