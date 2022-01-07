Meet the Detroit native who has put Detroit on Broadway

She is a playwright, an author, an actress, and an activist on Broadway. Her musical “Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations” was nominated for 12 Tony Awards. Now she has a new play set to premiere on Broadway this month showcasing her hometown of Detroit.

Dominique Morisseau stopped by the show to talk about her new play “Skeleton Crew” and being a champion for Detroit.

Morisseau has a love for her hometown of the D. It never leaves her in all that she does from Broadway and beyond. Morisseau says it’s important to be a champion for the city because she felt Detroit was stigmatized while she was growing up. Now, she wants to incorporate more narratives from Detroit and share natives’ stories.

The Detroit-native has also created a new play called “Skeleton Crew” that stars Phylicia Rashad. The show premieres on Broadway this month and it takes place in Detroit. Morisseau explained that the play is all about the 2008 pending automotive collapse and how it affected workers at a stamping plant.

Ad

Morisseau’s next project is working alongside her husband to create a Soul Train musical.

Watch the video above to learn more.